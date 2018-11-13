GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - A 20-year-old man and a teenager from Greensboro died in a crash when they tried to evade Highway Patrol in a chase Saturday morning.

Tyrek Daye, 20, and Rodney Maynard, 15, were traveling on Lawndale Road near Cannonball Road when they approached a checkpoint around 1.a.m. After stopping briefly, Daye drove away, starting a chase on Lake Brandt Road according to Highway Patrol.

During the chase, Daye lost control of the vehicle going around a curve just north of Trosper Road in Center Grove. The vehicle hit a utility pole, overturning and landing off the road.

Both Daye and Maynard were ejected from the vehicle. Daye was pronounced dead at the scene and Maynard died at Moses Cone Hospital.

Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

