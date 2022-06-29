Greensboro man turns $30 to a 5 million-dollar prize

Torrance Person bought a lucky 200X The Cash ticket, winning the prize.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Torrance Person bought the winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point.

After collecting the prize, Person had to choose whether to grab the prize as an annuity of $250,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $3 million.

He chose the lump sum and took home $2,130,309 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

The 200X The Cash game debuted in March with six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes. There are four $5 million prizes and 13 $100,000 prizes left, so it's not too late to get in the game and try your luck!