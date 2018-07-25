GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) - Greensboro Police say a man had his baby with him at the time he was shot and killed on Tuesday night.

Greensboro police says the shooting happened at Twin Oaks Apartments.

Police found 28-year-old Michael Rollins dead on a stairwell outside of an apartment from an apparent gunshot wound. They received two calls to the 3700 block of West Ave between 5 and 6 p.m. One was a suspicious activity call, and the other was a shots fired call.

Police say a baby, less than 1-year-old, was with Rollins at the time he was shot. Public Information Officer Ron Glenn says the child was not hurt and was not targeted in the shooting. The baby was taken to the hospital just as a precaution, and is now with family members.

Deputy Chief James E. Hinson said he doesn't know whether there was a confrontation prior to the shooting.

"You know I can’t tell you whether there was a confrontation but what I can tell you a bad decision took place here today and we have an individual that is deceased."

WFMY spoke with several people in the neighborhood who say West Avenue is a generally safe place.

"I just moved over here last year and this the first time I've ever heard anything going on over here," one woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Deputy Chief Hinson mirrored her thoughts.

"At this point in time I don’t think we’ve had anything like this at this particular location in quite some time."

There's no suspect information right now. Deputy Chief Hinson says detectives are working hard to find out more by canvassing.

"We have some witnesses we’re going to have to locate," Deputy Chief Hinson said. "We’re pretty sure someone saw something, we just need to get individuals to come talk to us and let us know what occurred and locate the person that is responsible for this tragic incident."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.

