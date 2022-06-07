Greensboro man found dead near kayak while on vacation at NC coast

Police said boaters saw a body near an overturned kayak about 200 yards off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River.

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — The Carteret County Sheriff's Office, with the help of NC Wildlife and Harkers Island Fire Department, found the body of a missing kayaker Thursday morning.

The kayaker was reported missing Wednesday night.

Boaters found a body next to an overturned kayak about 200 yards off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River.

Rescue members were able to identify and recover the body of James David Smith, 58. Smith was from Greensboro.

Smith was reportedly an amateur kayaker going in the water in his 12-foot kayak around 3:30 p.m. near Shore Drive in Beaufort.

Smith's family hadn't heard from him since 7 p.m. and became concerned when he had not returned home by dark. They were on vacation for the week in Carteret County.