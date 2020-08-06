Greensboro mayor lifts curfew following peaceful protests

Mayor Vaughan said she's encouraged by the willingness of protesters to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan lifted the curfew for the City of Greensboro, after peaceful protests on Sunday in LeBauer Park and on Wendover Avenue, according to an update on the city's website Monday morning.

Vaughan enacted the curfew for one week after looting and vandalism were reported across the city.

"To all who have been peacefully protesting for changes in priorities and policies, I hear you. It is time to begin the work of systematic reform through collaboration and communication," said Mayor Vaughan. “I am encouraged by the willingness of protesters to organize peaceful demonstrations and engage in meaningful dialogue. We will continue to support peaceful protests while ensuring participants are safe.”