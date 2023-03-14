Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan to be recognized as honorary Carolina Cowboy

Mayor Nancy Vaughan becomes an honorary member of the Carolina Cowboys during The Professional Bull Riding series. They also named a bull for her.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan became an honorary member of the Carolina Cowboys Tuesday.

During The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding 2023 event at the Davis Rodeo Ranch in Archdale, North Carolina The Carolina Cowboys named a bull for Mayor Vaughan; the bull's name is Mayor Greensboro.

The Carolina’s first professional bull riding team, the Carolina Cowboys, welcomed Mayor Vaughan during pre-event ceremonies for the team’s 2023-sanctioned combine.

"I definitely am looking forward to my first event. There has been no bull riding but maybe a little bull talking yeah but no bull riding. This will be a lot of fun," Mayor Vaughan said.

Carolina Cowboys owner, Richard Childress is looking forward to the number of franchise teams planning to come out.

"Had a great run in Winston last year. Just need a little bit more room and we're going to Greensboro this year. We're really excited it’s going to be eight franchise teams riding. You will have two teams riding against each other and see who comes out as the winner then, you play up for the win, so it going to be an exciting time," Childress said.

Mayor Vaughan is being recognized ahead of the second season of the PBR Team Series. The Carolina Cowboys will hold its second Cowboys Days homestand on September 22-24, 2023 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Tickets are on sale now and available through Ticketmaster.

The PBR Team Series Combine: The Future of Bull Riding is a three-day event featuring the area’s top up-and-coming bull riders. The combine is designed to meet the league’s long-term objective of rider development while allowing new riders and unrestricted free agents the opportunity to showcase their skills to team coaches and general managers.

The Carolina Cowboys’ homestand will be the eighth event of the 10-event 2023 PBR Team Series regular season. The Cowboys are coached by PBR co-founder Jerome Davis. Under the leadership of General Manager Austin Dillon, the 2018 Daytona 500 Champion, the team is owned by Richard Childress and Jeff Broin.

