Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan talks budget, stopping violent crime

The city is in the process of approving a new budget. It includes higher pay for police officers, something Greensboro police say is needed to keep the city safe.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a lot going on in Greensboro these days.

City council members are working on a new budget, more businesses continue to open and fun events keep people coming downtown.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan joined WFMY for a live Q&A about everything happening around Greensboro in June.

Right now the Greensboro City Council is working on passing a new city budget, which they have to do by July 1.

Mayor Vaughan said there is still work to be done before it comes before the City Council at the next meeting on June 20.

The budget must pass by 6 votes. If it does not, it is sent back and a specially called meeting would be needed to get it passed by the July 1 deadline.

Right now the budget proposal includes raising property taxes. On average, a homeowner with a $250,000 home will pay about $100 more each year.

Mayor Vaughan says the council is currently split on the tax raise.

"We just had a very large re-evaluation and a very large tax increase last year, I find it difficult to vote for another one," said Mayor Vaughan.

Another big point in the proposed budget includes a salary raise for Greensboro Police officers.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson wanted to see salaries pushed to $57,000, but the current budget has those salaries at just over $52,000. Mayor Vaughan believes that will change before a budget is passed.

"I think you are going to see movement by council to get us that high. It also includes raises for all of our city employees, they work really hard and we want to make sure they are at market rate," said Vaughan.

There is also a lot of booming business going on in Greensboro right now, in part due to big concerts and performances that draw in visitors.