'State of the City' highlights economic growth in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan held the city's first "State of the City" address on Thursday.

Mayor Vaughan highlighted the multitude of companies investing billions of dollars into the city.

The mayor also shared the city's success in housing, transportation, workforce development, and downtown innovation.

She says the Greensboro Housing Fund, a first-of-its-kind program designed to provide more equitable housing, helped spur change.

Vaughan also pointed to growth downtown.

She says we can thank the Tanger Center and Downtown Social District for that growth.

"To actually have metrics and to see that our investments are paying off for Greensboro and Guilford county residents, I think that's very important," said Vaughan.

Mayor Vaughan plans to continue building relationships between first responders and the community -- in an effort to reduce violent crime.

"Unlike other trends across the country, our numbers are trending down but we can't just get comfortable with that," said Vaughan.

The mayor also addressed the city's growth.

The city manager says Greensboro is growing at an unusually high rate.

"We're in growing pains and when you look around and you see things that are partly done and roads that are under construction, that's going to get us to the end line," said Vaughan.

Mayor Vaughan says additional investments in housing and transportation should ease those growing pains.