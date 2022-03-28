Greensboro mayoral candidates to face off in debate at UNCG

The debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s four candidates who are running for mayor.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) will host a mayoral debate.

The debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s four candidates who are running for mayor and include:

Mark Cummings

Justin Outling

Eric Robert

Nancy Vaughan

WFMY News 2’s Ben Briscoe will serve as one of the moderators of the debate.

The Mayoral Debate will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in UNCG’s School of Education Room 120. It’s free and open to the public.

WFMY News 2 will also stream the debate to our website, Facebook, and Youtube pages.