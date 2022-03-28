Greensboro mayoral candidates to face off in debate at UNCG

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) will host a mayoral debate.
The debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s four candidates who are running for mayor and include:
- Mark Cummings
- Justin Outling
- Eric Robert
- Nancy Vaughan
WFMY News 2’s Ben Briscoe will serve as one of the moderators of the debate.
The Mayoral Debate will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. in UNCG’s School of Education Room 120. It’s free and open to the public.
Greensboro's general election for mayor will be held Nov. 8. The primary is scheduled for May 17. The mayoral race was originally scheduled to be on the ballot in 2021 but was moved to 2022 due to redistricting delays.