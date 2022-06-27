Candidates for Greensboro mayoral race participate in debate at Prestige Barber College on Phillips Avenue

Incumbent Nancy Vaughan and Justin Outling are set to be on the ballot in July 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Mayoral candidates will go head to head in a debate Monday night.

The debate will be held at Prestige Barber College on Phillips Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Mayor Nancy Vaughn will go up against Councilman Justin Outling in the debate.

Incumbent Nancy Vaughan and Justin Outling are set to be on the ballot in July 2022. These two candidates received the most votes during the primaries in May.

Incumbent, Nancy Vaughan, was elected in 1997 as a council member overseeing District Four. Later, Vaughan was elected again in 2009 as an at-large council member before being elected as the mayor of Greensboro in 2013. The New Jersey native attended Fairfield University and studied political science.

"It’s the times when leadership counts," Vaughan said. "Just in the last three years, I have faced unprecedented challenges – a tornado, urban flooding, a deadly fire, the death of Marcus Smith, civil unrest, police accountability, a pandemic, and recovery."

City councilmember, Justin Outling, has been with the city of Greensboro since June 2015. Before joining the city council, he was a part of the city's Minimum Housing Standards Commission. Now, he's running for mayor.