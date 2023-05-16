Memorial held for fallen officers in Guilford County- staffing shortages addressed

Twenty-five law enforcement officers from Guilford County were remembered today as part of National Police Week.

This comes as agencies push to hire more deputies and officers ahead of the summer months.

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson said the department is about 120 officers short right now.

Because of this, they have captains, lieutenants, and even the Chief himself taking on extra shifts and hours to help their officers not become overworked and overstressed.

Chief Thompson said he doesn't mind the extra work, "I absolutely love my job because I do get to come to work and hopefully, through the course of the day or weeks, have a meaningful impact on somebody in the community.”

Twenty-five Law Enforcement Officers lost their lives protecting Guilford County residents since 1913.

Tuesday, law enforcement officers from across the county gathered in remembrance of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice so that others could enjoy freedom.

The ceremony featured a multi-agency honor guard, a wreath-laying ceremony, and a 21-gun salute.

Family members of the fallen officers placed a red rose on a wreath to honor their absent loved one.

Diane Eppley spent another year honoring her father who lost his life in the line of duty back in 1994. She said she believes this profession is important.

"For the future of our kids, our grandkids we have to have that support and continue to get as many law-enforcement out there as we can," Eppley said.

Agencies across the Triad are experiencing staffing shortages, making it difficult to activate officers to cover events.

Chief Thompson said, “We are struggling now to kind of maintain that momentum because of staffing. It makes it difficult. We have to prioritize what work we are gonna do and where we are gonna do it.”

The Greensboro Police Department has a proposal in front of the city council to bring pay up to $57,000.

The increase for GPD officers is in the city budget that is being presented Tuesday night to the council.