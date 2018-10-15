GREENSBORO (WFMY) - A Dudley High School custodian wants to see his family across the country after a recent life-changing win through the lottery.

John Richardson says he can't wait to visit his son and grandson in Colorado after winning $200,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“My son’s an officer in the Army and they’re stationed out there,” said Richardson, who lives in Greensboro. “I haven’t been able to afford to go see them for two years. I have a three-year-old grandson who I skype with, but now I finally get to see my baby in person.”

John, 61, stopped by the Dasa Express Mart on Groometown Road in Greensboro and bought a $200,000 Back Scratch scratch-off ticket.

John said he thought he won $1,000 at first. Then he finished scratching to see the final total.

"I almost passed out!” Richardson said. “It feels so good to win. I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Richardson took home $141,003 after taxes.

The $5 ticket launched in September with four top prizes of $200,000. One top prize remains.

