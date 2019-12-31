GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Center for Exploited Children is looking for a missing Greensboro teenager.

15-year-old, Leah Grant was reported missing from Greensboro. According to the Center for Exploited Children, Grant has been missing since December 16, 2019 and could be traveling in the McLeansville, Rockingham County, Randolph County or Rowan County areas in North Carolina.

If you have any information call the Greensboro Police Department at 1-336-373-2222 and 1-800-843-5678 or 911.

