'Graphic and gruesome scene' | Drugs found in the system of child killed in Grimsley St. fire in Greensboro

Drugs were found in the system of one of the children killed in the Grimsley Street fire in Greensboro, court documents reveal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cocaine was found in a child's system following a deadly Grimsley Street fire in Greensboro.

A Greensboro mother appeared in court Monday after being charged with child abuse when a fire took the lives of her three children.

Police said the mother, Brandi Sturdivant, 28, left the children alone at home just before the fire started.

They were all under the age of 5.

Now, some disturbing details are unraveling. Police said Sturdivant confessed to keeping drugs in the house. An autopsy report showed there was cocaine found in the 4-year-old's system at the time of his death.

The fire also happened outside the bedroom where all three children were sleeping. Investigators said it would've been tough to get them out.

Madam DA Thompson called it a “graphic and gruesome scene”.

Witnesses told investigators Sturdivant would constantly go out and leave all of her children alone at night.



A judge refused to lower her bond, stating she is a flight risk and a threat.

Sturdivant's bond is set at $150,000.

DA said there’s a concern for the safety of the witnesses if she gets out therefore her bond will remain the same.

Not to mention, she has charges related to a felony hit-and-run as well as an assault with a deadly weapon charge against her in an unrelated event.

At the moment, Sturdivant is only charged with felony child abuse.



