Triad mom runs for Raleigh mass shooting victim slain mother

Runners across the world are using the hashtag 'runforsue' in honor of the mother slain during her five-mile run.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been almost a week since five people were gunned down on a Raleigh greenway, among them avid runner and mother of three Susan Karnatz is now at the center of a viral running challenge.

Runners across the world are using #RunForSue in her honor. Among the hundreds of social media posts, one is from Greensboro mom Tracy Clark.

Running is sacred for her. She's done it her whole life.

"We love what we do. We push ourselves," Clark said.

These days, her lunch break runs are almost the only time the mom of two gets to be alone.

“Makes me feel much clearer in my head, re-balanced and exudes through the rest of the day,” Clark explains.

She's joining others across the world to honor Karnatz. The mother of three was five miles into a seven-mile run when she was killed.

“What happens if I didn't come home at the end of this run? What would my husband and my two girls do? They don't deserve that. That's what's happening right now to that poor husband and his three sons,” Clark expressed.

It's on the minds of hundreds of runners like Tyler Pake. He's a board member for the North Carolina Road Runners Club, of which Karnatz was a member.

“I ran 5.1 miles pushing my son in a stroller and my wife went and did 1.9," Pake said.

#RunForSue is flooding social media as people dedicate runs to her. Clark opted to visit a bridge over Lake Jeanette near her home to reflect.

"It's just such a shame and I wanted to do something to acknowledge her loss and as a runner and a mom, it felt very good to do a run-in tribute of her," Clark said.

She hopes the posts create a space for change and bring comfort to all the families now starting on a new trail.

“All of the victims have lost beautiful lives that they had such potential, and they deserved those lives. The fact that got cut short because of gun violence infuriates me and it should infuriate everyone to the point that they want to act, “Clark said.

A step of her own toward a brighter future.

Karnatz's runners club will hold a moment of silence for her at a race this weekend.