GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro mother, Carolyn Tiger was shot twice in the head, according to a recently released autopsy report from the state.

In March, Tiger, 26, was driving a black Nissan with children in the back of her car when she was possibly involved in a minor car crash with a newer model light blue Hyundai, police said. The shooting happened March 3 around 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Patton Avenue and South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro

Police said their investigation so far doesn't reveal any information that the suspect and Tiger knew each other. Detectives have classified the shooting as a random act of violence.

WFMY News 2 has checked in with Greensboro Police but they said there are no updates on her murder case at this time.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stoppers ANONYMOUS at 336-373-1000 or text your tip to 274637, keyword badboyz.

