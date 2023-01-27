Greensboro mother of 3 arrested in deadly house fire

Brandi Sturdivant is being charged with felony child abuse for leaving her children alone.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Brandi Sturdivant, 28, has been taken into custody and charged after three of her children died in a fire back in December.

Greensboro police said Sturdivant is being charged with three counts of felony child abuse for leaving her children alone in the home.

Fire investigators said three children - all under the age of five - died in a house fire on Grimsley Street, December 12. Officials said neighbors reported that three children were inside and pointed firefighters to where their room was.

Firefighters used a ladder to get to the kids’ room and pulled them out. None of them survived.

Sturdivant was taken to Cone Hospital and has made a full recovery.

Firefighters said they learned more kids lived there at one point, but they did not find anyone else in the house.