GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office closed in on Peggy Gillett's house off Battleground Avenue over the weekend.

She didn't do anything wrong. It was her son, 26-year-old Alexander Wayne Gillett, they were looking for.

He was wanted out of Orange County. Deputies there say he pistol-whipped his girlfriend after she refused to break into a home with him.

Officials say he fled to Greensboro.

His mom Peggy Gillett, said he came to her house.

"I'm watching TV and a knock came at my door and Alex just looked at me and said 'I'm hungry and I need a shower.'"

She knew he was on the run and was going to turn him in. But first, her motherly instincts took over.

"I fixed him fried bologna sandwiches, he ate them, he was sitting there no socks, no shoes."

That's when she heard another knock on the door. This time, it was the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Next thing she knew, her son darted out the back door.

"I didn’t know what to do. I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I didn’t know what to do," Peggy explained. "He was gone."

Before the Orange County incident, Alexander had multiple breaking-and-entering charges on his criminal record in Guilford County.

"Do you believe your son is an innocent man?" WFMY News 2's Jess Winters asked.

"No ma’am," Gillett responded "Not for the breaking-and-entering he's not innocent of that." she furthered. "Hitting someone upside the head and beating them with a pistol, he is innocent of though."

Peggy says her son hit a woman in a self-defense with his hand, not with a pistol. Deputies say otherwise.

"He {told me} he took his hand and hit her on the left side but he said 'mama I promise you with all my heart I did not hit her with no pistol.'"

'So he hit her, just not with a pistol?" Jess Winters asked.

"Right, just one time, just one time but he said that was in defense to get her off of him," Peggy answered.

"Do you think that’s any better?" Jess Winters asked.

"I don’t think it's any better but when someone is beating you, male or female, I think you need to defend yourself and get them off of you," Peggy said.

Peggy is just glad he's now behind bars.

"I'm so glad he was caught. I didn't want to bury another child. Thank God"

"Did you ever imagine you as a mother would be saying 'Thank God, my son has been arrested?'" Jess Winters asked.

"No, not at all," Peggy responded. "Even being guilty of things you don’t condone it’s still your child and you still love him. That's a mom's love."

Gillett is being held at the Guilford County jail under a $10,000 bond. He makes his first appearance in court Friday.

