GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV in Greensboro early Saturday morning.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, Kenneth Swann, 34, was riding a 2015 Harley Davidson Motorcycle on Burlington Road when he crashed into a 2013 Volvo SUV.

He died on the scene as a result of the crash, Greensboro Police said.