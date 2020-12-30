Making a resolution in Greensboro? It could end up in the history books

Usually New Years Resolutions come and go but the Greensboro History Museum and Action Greensboro want yours to go down in the city's history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new year is hours away and with it the onslaught of resolutions. Each year people make, and try to keep, goals and visions for the 365 days ahead. While those resolutions are usually kept to oneself, this year the Greensboro History Museum and Action Greensboro want to hear yours and put it in the history books.

They set up a hotline for Greensboro residents to call or text their resolutions to. They'll take down your resolution and it will end up in the museum as part of their History Happening Now initiative.

"It was really a way for us to try to connect with all of those big changes that were happening," Glenn Perkins, the museum's Curator of Community History said.

The museum's Pieces of Now exhibit features archives of racial justice protests and life during a pandemic in Greensboro.

Action Greensboro came up with the idea and Cecelia Thompson said it makes sense to include people's hopes and dreams.

"We had this idea, of course, that people are starting to think about their resolutions and what they mean to them personally as well as what they mean to their community and even the world as we are all experience similar emotions right now," Thompson said.