'It sounded like two cars hitting each other' Neighborhoods in Greensboro deal with damages after Zeta

Greensboro residents are dealing with downed trees and power lines, as well as power outages after Hurricane Zeta sent high winds and storms to the Triad.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trees toppled all across the Triad Thursday as Tropical Storm Zeta moved through.

Several landed on homes and powerlines in Greensboro.

One tree fell right through the second story of a Lindley Park home. The homeowner told WFMY News 2 her husband was in the shower when it happened. No one was hurt but another tree nearby also brought down a powerline, leaving residents without electricity.

In nearby Sunset Hills another tree missed the house but fell onto powerlines and blocked the road.

Neighbors there said their power went out before the tree fell, but they didn't think it helped.

Many were out surveying the damage as they waited for power to be restored.

"We came up here and checked it out. It's kind of shocking, I mean we didn't hear it. Obviously, we were inside but yeah kind of surprised that such a big tree came down," Rob Arnett said.

A tree did land on an apartment building near Spring Garden Street. No one was hurt but it damaged the roof and broke some of Terra Marendo's windows.

"It sounded like two cars hitting each other, really. It was really loud. They said next door that it knocked everything off the walls," Marendo said.

The Greensboro Fire Department said calls tapered off in the afternoon as rain and wind died down across the city.