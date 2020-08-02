GREENSBORO, N.C. — For nearly 44 years, Bill Ramsbotham and his wife have lived in this home on McDowell Drive in Greensboro, with a towering white oak tree standing tall in the backyard.

"You can see how big this tree was with all those kids standing in front of it," he said, pointing to a photo for reference, "It's just absolutely amazing."

But, following heavy rain on Thursday, saturating the soil - plus powerful gusts of wind, that tree toppled over, taking other trees down with it in the yard next door.

"Neither one of us heard it!" he said, "Our next-door neighbor was there, and the tree had fallen mostly on their yard."

"That tree is at least I would say at least 100, 125 years old," said Scott Saintsing with Outdoor Exposure tree care, "That's an old tree."

Friday, Saintsing and his crews pulled giants limbs and branches off homes and out of yards. By the end of the day, the cleanup was far from over.

He says this damage should serve as a cautionary tale to other homeowners with large, unsteady trees.

"We probably won't have a dry ground until spring. Because the temperatures, it's just not getting warm enough for it to dry out," Saintsing said, "Let's just say we get another rain that is similar to the one that we just had - it will be even worse because the ground is so saturated now, and then we get another rain on it, it will be worse."

Ramsbotham says, he'll miss his tree, but agrees it's time to take care of other problem trees now.

"We've got other big old trees in the neighborhood, and they are tilting more than mine was," he said, "I've talked to one of [my neighbors] and said hey, you need to get your tree down before you go through it we're going through."

No one was hurt, and only the roof of one of the homes is damaged. It's minor enough the homeowners can stay there during repairs.

RELATED: NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in south Charlotte

RELATED: 'Looks like somebody took a bomb and dropped it' | Tornado rips through neighborhood in Liberty

RELATED: Tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in Randolph County, tracking less than half a mile: NWS

RELATED: 1 Storm-related injury reported in Randolph County