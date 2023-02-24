Those living near Downtown Greensboro upset over proposed changes to short-term rental ordinances

The City of Greensboro has proposed changing zoning ordinances to better regulate short term rentals such as Airbnb or VRBO rentals.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Throughout Greensboro's Fisher Park neighborhood, you will find dozens of signs opposing planned changes to local ordinances.

Residents are calling for city leaders to oppose changing ordinances related to short-term rentals like an Airbnb or VRBO.

"What we don’t want another neighborhood is a lot of speculators coming in buying up homes, and then converting those into overnight stays," said Phil Pratt.

Pratt, a long-time Greensboro resident, opposes the proposed changes to Greensboro’s short-term rental ordinances.

His neighbors agree.

"What we really want is for the current regulations to stay the way that they are, we don’t want them to change," said Jennifer Schwarz.

Current ordinances allow property owners to rent all or part of the property, for up to 30 days.

However, the owners must live in the home.

The proposed ordinance would allow property owners to live outside the city, but must remain in Guilford or adjacent counties.

Pratt and Schwarz are concerned the changes would invite investors to buy up property to use solely as short-term rentals.

"What I don’t want is for it to be basically a hotel next-door and especially not where people buy up at home with the intent of just having it as a Airbnb," said Pratt.

"We need our neighborhoods to stay stable and I’m afraid that bringing in more and more short-term rentals without owner occupancy, it’s just going to change the fabric of our neighborhoods," said Schwarz.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan says this proposed ordinance comes down to protecting those living in Greensboro.

"The issue is, it’s happening already. But we are trying to do is actually give the neighborhoods some protection," said Mayor Vaughan.

Mayor Vaughan says there are currently more than 700 short-term rentals in the city.

If adopted, the ordinance would impose stricter requirements for those who rent all or part of their property.

Property owners would be required to obtain annual zoning permits, limit the number of people renting the house and prohibiting large gatherings.

"We are not having an ordinance to allow something, we are creating an ordinance to actually help have a structure so that we can protect neighborhoods and on her private property rights," said Mayor Vaughan.

Our messages to VRBO were not returned, but their website says renters should contact property owners about any restrictions, including large gatherings.

A spokesperson for Airbnb says large gatherings are not allowed and there is screening technology in place that blocks bookings deemed high risk for disturbances or property damage.

The City of Greensboro will hold a public hearing on March 1st, regarding the proposed ordinance changes.