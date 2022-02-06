Greensboro's new interim police chief is officially on duty

Teresa Biffle joined the Greensboro Police Dept. in April 1995 as a member of the 71st Police Basic Introductory Course.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a new top cop in charge of the Greensboro Police Department.

Teresa Biffle is wrapping up her second full day as interim police chief, following the departure of former police chief Brian James.

Biffle is no stranger to the Greensboro Police Department. She has 27 years of experience with the department and she said she is honored to take on this new role, but it doesn't come without its challenges.

"I think the community as a whole is concerned with violent crime," Biffle said. "There is a national trend that there is more violent crime, there is more gun violence, and that's a national trend. Now we're dealing with the days of 3D printers, ghost guns, and the ability to buy gun parts and build your own guns."

In order to combat that, Biffle said the community needs to work together.

"We are looking at focusing at what causes crime and it goes back to the same problems of housing, the poverty, the food deserts, and fixing the basic problems, providing the basic needs to the communities so that you can help build communities that don't have the violence."

This afternoon @JkurzynaTV sat down with Interim @GSO_Police Chief Teresa Biffle. Tune into @WFMY 5pm and 6pm newscast to hear what she had to say. pic.twitter.com/HOl5UjPl7x — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) June 2, 2022

Early Thursday morning the city saw its 17th homicide this year. Last year at this time, we were at 19.

Biffle is hoping for more community involvement as a possible solution to get that number even lower.

"We're on the cusp of a lot of great things moving forward, really being in the forefront of exceptional policing for this area," Biffle said.

Biffle said she does not plan on staying in this role long-term because she said she is getting closer to retirement.