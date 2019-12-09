GREENSBORO, N.C. — The "We are permanently closed" sign posted to the Newk's Eatery at the Friendly Center Tuesday surprised not only customers, but also some employees.

Former Manager Hannah Berg says she doesn't agree with how and when employees were notified.



"I wish they would've gave us the same respect that they ask from us, to give us a two-week notice," Berg said.



Instead, Berg says a message was posted on the employees' online work schedule program just before 11, Monday night stating Newk's was officially closed.



The message read in part, "Good evening team. It is with a very heavy heart that I have to inform you that this in the Fayetteville locations of Newk's are now closed. This takes affect immediately tonight."

Berg says she tried to let as many employees know after learning the news herself.

"I took it upon myself as a manager to call and notify as many employees so they didn't wake wake up and waste their gas to go to work and there's no work," Berg said.

Former employee Sasha Murray says she would have handled the situation differently.

"It would've been a face-to-face conversation a meeting versus an email or a text, you know. I would've gave my employees you know that respect at least." Murray said.



Now, nearly 30 employees are left scrambling figuring out where their next paycheck will come from.

A PR company says the restaurant closed because of a business decision by the franchise owner, and all employees were made aware of the closing.

