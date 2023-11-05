Greensboro nonprofit raising money for youth with Spring Bling 'Fun-raiser'

The Rosa Foundation is a humanitarian non-profit that provides educational programming and activities for youth and families.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro nonprofit is raising money to help young people in Guilford County succeed.



Co-Founder and Executive Director James Rosa said the ability to give back brings a smile to his face.

“I can identify with the youth because I come from a low-income family, and I remember when someone would give me a used coat or used clothes,” James Rosa said. “I didn't feel good. It didn't make me happy, but when I got that brand-new coat I was on top of the world. It's like I was Superman because it was mine and nobody had it.”

On May 20th, the organization will hold its Spring Bling ‘Fun-Raiser’ at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum. The event will include live entertainment and a Silent Auction featuring local artists. Money raised will help to fund future programs and student scholarships for the performing arts.



“We want people to know that we are a foundation that tries to fill in the gaps, when necessary,” Cofounder and Executive Secretary T’Ebony Rosa said. “We give back by paying it forward. So, when we are blessed, we try to bless others."

The Rosa Foundation has a goal to raise $50,000. WFMY News 2’s Lauren Coleman will serve as emcee for this year's Spring Bling ‘Fun-raiser’. Festivities kick off at 6 p.m.

