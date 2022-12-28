Greensboro LGBTQ non-profit loses $40,000 in PayPal scam

Alternative Resources of the Triad says it tried to dispute a charge. The alert came from a scammer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bad guys don't care who they rip off, no one is safe. Even nonprofits are targeted, like Greensboro's Alternative Resource of the Triad (ART).

The group said they got tricked out of 40,000 dollars. ART hosts events like the Greensboro Pride Festival.

They said what initially looked like a 300-dollar charge to their PayPal account, ended up with them losing thousands.

Chairman Brian Coleman said the treasurer went to dispute the charge that popped up in the account.

The problem was, the e-mail about the payment, wasn't from a representative with PayPal, but from a scammer, who was then able to take thousands of dollars.

The group reported the fraud to their bank, PayPal, and the FBI. In the meantime, they are out of money, which is bringing event planning to a halt.

"We are a 100 percent voluntary organization, there is no one on our board or committees that get paid for their time or otherwise, so this could be a very devastating blow for the organization for 2023," said Coleman.

The Better Business Bureau said it's important to take things slow when you get an e-mail about money.

They said to add multi-factor authentication to log into the site directly.

Use a credit card, instead of a debit card, because it can be easier to get the money back.

Also, have the right phone number or email for customer service. Scam experts say to avoid searching online for those numbers and instead, go directly to the company's website.

"They're really hoping that they're going to catch you off guard and you just want to make that problem go away and you react so quickly but in reality when you get those that's exactly when you need to stop yourself and slow down because they're really trying to catch you," said scam expert George Cray.