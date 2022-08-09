British people living in the Triad react to Queen Elizabeth's death

People native to Britain, who now live in the Triad, share their connection they had with the royal family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Though the country is an ocean away, Americans and people around the world feel a connection to the royal family.

Some of those connections are linked to the Triad.

Queen Elizabeth's passing may not have a huge effect on some Americans, but for these Brits in the Triad, her 70 years on the throne meant a lot to them.

"I was surprised. It was a little bit sudden for me," Terry Nile said.

"I kind of lost it, I kind of cried a lot," Joanna Revfem expressed.

It means an end of an era.

Joanna Revfem was born in England but moved to the states in the 50's with her family.

Although she was raised in America, she still feels connected to her British heritage and the monarchy.

"There's so much history over centuries of the different ways that the royal family has been involved in regional, national, world events and politics. They have been pivotal and they've always been pivotal," Revfem continued.

Revfem's love for England comes from her family's history in serving it. Her father flew in the royal Airforce and her great aunt was honored by the queen for starting a school for children in India.

She said she got emotional when she heard the news of the queen's because of this connection.

"I just want to remember her fondly she reigned in such a amazing away she just had a real gift of grace of composure," Revfem said.

Terry Nile shares that same admiration for the queen.

“I don't think anyone can argue that the queen hasn't been just exemplary in that role. As you know, she ascended to the throne of the very early age and has served faithful and truthfully through some very difficult times for the country,” Nile expressed.

He said ever since moving to the states, he has a new found respect for the monarchy because the U.S. has nothing like it.

“I think coming here you realize that having a queen or a king monarch is important because you have someone who embodies the country and that everybody can love and respect," Nile said.