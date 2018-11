GREENSBORO, N.C. - Investigators say a Greensboro police officer has died after being involved in a car crash, while attempting to locate a suspect as part of robbery investigation.

Greensboro police say two officers were transported to a local hospital where one died. The second officer is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

The crash happened near South Elm Eugene Street and Webster Road.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Parts of Webster road near South elm eugene and Sails Way are block. Car crash with serious injuries. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/a5JYItaC4p— Adaure Achumba (@adaure) November 11, 2018

