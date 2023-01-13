Former Greensboro officer facing sexual assault charges

Guilford County Sheriff's Office notified GPD of a possible sexual assault involving an officer previously employed by GPD.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro police officer is facing sexual assault charges.

Former Officer K.E. Adams was charged with sexual battery.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office notified the Greensboro Police Department of potential criminal allegations against Adams on Dec. 19, 2022 in reference to a sexual assault that happened on Dec.18, 2022. The incident did not happen in Greensboro or while Adams was working as a police officer.

GCSO launched a criminal investigation and GPD placed Adams on administrative duty as they began an internal investigation.

GCSO completed their investigation and presented their findings to the District Attorney. After learning additional details concerning the investigation, Greensboro Police Chief J.W. Thompson terminated Adams.

In addition to sexual battery, Adams is charged with assault on a female and giving alcohol to an underage person.

Chief Thompson released this statement:

As always, if an allegation is made against an officer, it is thoroughly investigated. If in the course of the investigation, evidence emerges that is so egregious that it erodes public trust, I feel swift action is necessary as not to negatively impact or interfere with the day to day operations of the Department. We cannot effectively operate if we don’t have the support of the public and to continue to maintain that support, it involves a commitment to transparency. As is true for all victims of sexual assault, the Department asks that the privacy of the victim and family members is respected as they process and heal.

