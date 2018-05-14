GREENSBORO, N.C.-- A Greensboro police officer has been involved in a shooting.

It happened in the 3100 block of Cottage Place off Lawndale Ave.

According to a news release, Greensboro police were assisting Danville Homicide detectives in the apprehension of a person of interest in a homicide investigation. While attempting to take the person into custody on an outstanding warrant, the suspect pulled a gun. That's when officers discharged their weapons at the suspect, striking him and ending his threat against the officers.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officers were serving warrants on the person for possession of firearm by violent felon.

RELATED | Danvillle Man Dies After Being Found Shot

© 2018 WFMY