GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday night at their first home football game, the Page High School community honored Sincere Davis, a student who was shot and killed earlier this year.

Sincere's parents, Darnell and Latosha, led the Page High School football team down the stadium stairs before the game started, walking arm-in-arm with the quarterback who was wearing jersey #26, the number that Sincere wore when played on the team.

"When you picture Sincere, it was with a smile on his face," said football team chaplain Clint Darst. "This evening, it feels like an appropriate honor in the midst of grief, celebrating the impact he had."

The stands were filled with people as a number of Sincere's qualities were read aloud, including his bright smile, athletic talent, and love of poetry.

"In his college essay, he talked about how much admiration and respect he had for his coaches," a voice read over the stadium loudspeaker. "He found empowerment in poems like Invictus. He went on to write many poems of his own. And it was clear he was working to inspire others with his words."

Once they were on the field, Sincere's parents were presented with an American Flag that flew over the North Carolina State Capitol after their son's death.

Sincere Davis was killed in March 2019 after being shot in Greensboro at the Pointe at Irving Park Apartment Homes.

On Friday, the Greensboro Police Department told WFMY News 2 that the investigation into his death, which was ruled a homicide, is ongoing. No suspects have been identified, police said, and they are urging people to come forward with information.

Sincere's mother became visibly emotional during the ceremony on the football field, where the couple was joined by a small crowd of extended family members. The group wore T-shirts with phrases honoring the 18-year-old's memory.

The 2019 football season at Page High School has been dedicated to Sincere Davis. Efforts to commemorate him include each player's helmet donned with a "26" sticker, and one player wearing the #26 jersey each game.

The student-athlete that will wear the #26 jersey will be selected Thursday night before each game for qualities that exemplified the work ethic and positive team attitude that Sincere brought to school, according to Page High School Principal Erik Naglee.

"The first thing that comes to my mind is the great smile that he had each and every day. Someone that had a true love for all people. He got along with every student in our school," said Naglee.

Principal Naglee said the death of Sincere Davis has impacted him personally.

"I take it very hard," said Naglee. "I think the biggest thing is when you see your community go though things like this, trying to put everybody together and bring everybody together for that common goal, it's hard."

"It's an ongoing process, it's a process that every one our communities of students are continuing to grieve daily," Naglee said.

