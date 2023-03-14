Greensboro pallet home program extending due to weather

The city of Greensboro launched the program in 2022 to provide people without homes a warm place to sleep. Now, the program is ending.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Pallet Shelter winter program season is extended by two weeks due to the cold weather return.

Michael Woods has lived in pallet shelter 13 throughout the winter.

"I'm blessed because of what they have done for me. I'm not out there in the cold. You know it's cold out there right now," said Woods.

For the past few months, the shelters kept 60 people experiencing homelessness warm and shielded from the elements.

"If it weren't for these people right here, guess where I would be? I would be dead because I would have been sleeping on the street and it's been cold out there," Woods explained.

People living in pallet homes were supposed to move out this week. Then the cold air made a comeback, which prompted the City of Greensboro to keep them open through the end of March.

"Instead of transitioning those people out during those cold nights, we want to keep them safe and warm. So, the new start date for move out is going to be Monday, March 27th," said Homeless Prevention Program Coordinator, Liz Alverson.

The extension also gives case managers more time to figure out where people currently living in the pallet homes will go.

"It gives us more time to work with them and at the same time keeps them warm for a bit longer," said Alverson.

Wood said he will use the extra time wisely to come up with his next step.

"I hope is about two more weeks. I'll have me and place, that's all I pray for and ask for," said Woods.

Alverson said the program has been a success. She said there wasn't one police call to this area over the winter.