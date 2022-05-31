x
Greensboro Parks and Rec offers series of summer clinics for youth

Kids ages 10-18 can participate in several sports clinics this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will host a series of sports clinics this summer. 

The clinics will begin in June and are available for youth ages 10-18. Sessions will be open to children and teens of all skill levels. Registration is required. 

Field Hockey

Tuesdays, 5:30-7 p.m. 

June 7-28 at Leonard Recreation Center 

Clinic is free and registration is available, here. 

Instructors will teach the kids the fundamentals of field hockey and develop skills. 

Foot Golf

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon 

June 14-26 at Gillespie Golf Course 

Clinic is $25 and registration is available, here.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of this growing sport and receive a soccer ball. 

Pickleball

Wednesdays, 5:30-7p.m.

June 15-July 20 at Smith Active Adult Center 

Clinic is $25 and registration is available, here.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of this growing sport and receive a pickleball paddle. 

Disc Golf

Thursdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

June 23 and 30; July 21 and 28 at Barber Park

Clinic is $25 and registration is available, here. 

Participants will learn the fundamentals of the game and receive a disc.

Golf

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to noon

July 12-26 at Gillespie Golf Course 

Clinic is $25 and registration is available, here.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of golf and skill development. They will also receive essential golf accessories to use during clinics and to practice at home. 

For more information about these clinics, contact Britt Huggins, Program Coordinator, at 336-690-8644 or britt.huggins@greensboro-nc.gov. 

