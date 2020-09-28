You can get some fresh air and win some cash at a Greensboro park

Greensboro's Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a contest where you can get some vitamin D and some cash.

Discovering your local park can get you some cash in Greensboro!

The city's Parks and Recreation department is hosting a "Discover Your Park" contest.

Starting Oct. 6, Parks and Recreation staff will hide the Piedmont Discovery logo in two neighborhood parks. This will happen every week for four weeks.

They'll post signs near the parks to give clues to where the logos are hidden.

For even more hints, the city is asking people to download the Piedmont Discovery mobile app.

If you find the logo, you can enter into a drawing to win one of two $50 Visa gift cards. The logo will have directions on how to enter the drawing. There will be a total of 16 gift cards handed out.