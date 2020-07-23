Calling all amateur bakers! Greensboro offering a chance to show off your baking skills

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is hosting Cake Wars virtually through the end of July

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Cake Wars are a way for amateur bakers to show off their cake decorating skills.

Greensboro Parks and Recreation shared two tutorials on their Facebook pages to kick off the bake off.

Contestants will decorate their own cake and submit photos by email by midnight on July 28.

Winners will be announced on a Facebook live stream on July 29 at 1 p.m.

Winning categories include:

Best Overall

Ages 3-7 years old

Ages 8-12 years old

Ages 13-18 years old

Ages 18+