'We've been cooped up in the house' |Playgrounds reopen in Greensboro under Phase 2.5

Greensboro waited a few days to reopen to set up social distancing guidelines and to disinfect.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro parks are now swinging into the next phase of the state's reopening plan.

Playgrounds were among those allowed to re-open Friday under Phase 2.5, but the city held off on opening parks, until Tuesday.



They needed a couple days to put up signage to remind folks of the rules the governor has in place.

Playgrounds have been closed for nearly half a year.

Bernice Johnson and her family wasted no time getting out to play on the equipment at Country park.



"The swings are open, it just feels really good to get some fresh air,"Johnson said.

Chris Curry spent quality time with his daughter Kendall on the swings at Country Park.

“It feels great to be out here on the playground. It feels like we've been cooped up in the house for a year now," Curry said. "It's nice to have other options for your kids and they can get out and have fresh air."



He said he felt safe.

"Everyone is kind of socially distanced except some of the kids," Curry said. "But for the most part everyone is respecting everyone's boundaries and space and that's a great thing."



It was quite the turn out with kids on the swings, slide and other play equipment.

The Greensboro cultural center and city playgrounds re-opened today under phase 2.5. But there’s still signs reminding folks of limitations. pic.twitter.com/0vF3bYCRyN — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) September 8, 2020

Not many wore masks, but most distanced themselves and stayed with their family groups.

"Out in the fresh air I don’t mind not wearing one but in the store I wear a mask," Johnson said.

Parks have posters reminding folks to social distance, wear mask and wash their hands.

There's also signs reminding folks of gathering limits, that's no more than 50 people outdoors.

Basketball courts are closed until this weekend.

Some recreation centers will open Monday.

Indoor sporting facilities will open on the 28th.

The Greensboro Cultural Center opened Tuesday galleries are closed, but those who use the center are expected to return in the coming weeks.