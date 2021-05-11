'A wonderful friend, an excellent father' | Greensboro pastor who died of COVID-19 honored with vaccine clinic

Kermit Wilson Jr., the pastor of New Life Ministries Church of Greensboro, died in September after spending 41 days in the COVID-19 ICU.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New Life Ministries Church in Greensboro held a vaccine clinic Friday to honor their pastor Kermit Wilson Jr. who died of COVID-19 in September.

“Our prayer is while he is not here in the natural, that his love and compassion and spirit of giving, the spirit of Christ that was in him echoes through this and of course in the memories of those that knew him personally," said Miracle Wilson, the wife of Kermit Wilson Jr.,

Wilson Jr. died in September after spending 41 days in the COVID-19 ICU at WakeMed Hospital. His wife said he was unvaccinated. It was her idea to partner with the Guilford County Department of Health to hold a vaccine clinic on November 5 at the church.

“The Bible says faith without works is void," said Miracle Wilson. "So we need to have faith and we definitely need to work to protect ourselves and we learned that lesson”

Miracle Wilson got her COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic Friday. Her children also got the vaccine earlier in the day.

"We can’t not make that decision in the wake of what’s happened to our family, they have to get it," said Wilson of her children getting the vaccine.

A small gathering came together Friday outside of the church as well to remember Wilson Jr.

"(He was) young happy, he had a family and he was just a really really great guy," said Miracle Wilson. "(He was) great to be around and a great leader. A wonderful friend an excellent father and provider and we are going to miss him in every way.”

Wilson said about 40 people had signed up to get their shot Friday but she would be happy if just one person got their shot.