Greensboro city crews will start reopening playgrounds on Tuesday

Even though we entered Phase 2.5 on Friday night, The City of Greensboro said they need more time to reopen all 160 playgrounds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As of Friday night, we're officially in Phase 2.5

Places like gyms and playgrounds can now officially reopen with some restrictions.

But everyone seems to be adjusting at their own pace.



Governor Cooper's hybrid phase announcement this week was a welcome one to many, but it was also an unexpected one.

"The thing we didn't anticipate is when they would open, we've always known at some point in time we hope our playgrounds would open," Greensboro Deputy Parks and Recreation Director Kobe Riley said.

Riled said the city needs time take down the caution tape, put nets back up, and put up new safety signage.

Part of that signage will be 'play at your own risk,'

"It would be an impossible task to clean the playgrounds after every person used them right? So it's one of those situations where you're playing at your own risk so that's part of the language that's included in those."



He said the city's approximate 160 playgrounds will begin reopening Tuesday, and outdoor basketball courts on September 12.