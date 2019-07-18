GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have cleared the scene of a deadly hit and run accident Thursday morning.

Police say the motorcyclist has died.

UPDATE:

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Joseph Danny Brown of Julian.

Brown's family tells WFMY News 2 he was strong is his faith and will be 'missed terribly.'

The hit and run happened at the intersection of S English Street and McConnell Road.

Chiquanna Murray says it was horrific for her to see.

"When I heard it I ran out, my son ran after me and when we got to the man he was lying on the ground," Murray said. "His arm was severed, his legs were broken every way and he was basically just gasping for air."

After speaking with witnesses, police believe the suspect car could be a dark green sedan, with 'significant' damage to the right passenger side.

Police say the suspect didn't stop at a red light, and fatally hit Brown.

Murray says she can't believe the driver took off.

"It's just sad to think that a few seconds before he was fine, then someone literally took this man's life and didn’t even care enough to stop."

It happened just after 7 this morning. If you know anything, call police.