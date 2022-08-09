Greensboro Police Academy graduates 13 new officers

The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy Monday and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department (GPD).

The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office.

The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior physical fitness, and other specific training awards for recruits.

As a tradition, the academy class themselves selects on recruit they believe exemplifies leadership to receive the Michael G. Winslow Memorial Award, established by Robert and Carol Winslow.

The selected recruit delivers a class address on behalf of their academy.

The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer.

As part of the communications training, recruits learn the principles of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. "Understanding Implicit Bias" training examines the inherent biases present in all people.

Lawndale Baptist Church donated bibles the officers used to swear the oath of office. The officers may keep the bibles throughout their careers.