Greensboro Police Academy celebrates 108th class with 19 graduates!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 19 recruits graduated from the 108th Greensboro Police Academy Friday, according to Greensboro police.

Officials said due to COVID-19 the ceremony was social distanced and held without an audience at the Greensboro Public Safety Training Facility, and included a presentation of awards, diplomas, as well as the oath of office.

“The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer,” Greensboro police wrote in a press release. “As part of the communications training, recruits were taught the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias.”

The office said Lawndale Baptist Church donated bibles to each of the officers which were used to swear the oath of office and said the officers may keep the bibles throughout their careers.

