Greensboro police announce new Assistant Chief

Greensboro Police Chief Thompson selected Captain Stephanie Mardis as Assistant Chief. She joined the department in 2002.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department welcomes a new assistant chief.

Mardis graduated from Bennett College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and continued her education at Liberty University and received her Master’s of Public Administration and Public Policy.

She joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2002. Mardis was also awarded Rookie of the Year that same year.

Her law enforcement experience includes criminal investigations division, vice narcotics, watch command, and patrol.

In 2019, Mardis was promoted to captain and led the criminal Investigations division through 2022.

She is also a graduate of the Administrative Officers’ Management Program at North Carolina State University, Senior Management Insitute for Police, Leadership Greensboro, and Other Voices.

In her new role, Mardis will oversee the Management Bureau which includes the Office of Community Engagement, Resource Management Division, Training Division, Fiscal Management Division, and Public Safety IT.

She has received several awards and was recently honored by Women Providing Healing and Promoting Hope, Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence, and Bennett College Alumnae.

Mardis' new position becomes effective on June 14.

