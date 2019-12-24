GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say an 'extremely intoxicated' man was arrested early Christmas eve morning for trying to get into a stranger's home.

Officers say 32-year-old Jacob Falzone thought he was at a friend's house for a party, but was actually two blocks away, trying to get into a home along Green Forest Road.

Falzone was met by the 92-year-old homeowner who was able to shut the door on the suspect's fingers.

Falzone was treated by EMS and arrested for attempted breaking and entering and damage to property.