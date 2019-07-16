GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police hit the streets Tuesday in an effort to find leads in the shooting death of 14-year-old Kingmenmireseti Smith.

Detectives believe talking to neighbors may help crack the case.

Someone shot and killed Smith back on July 1. Police found him lying on the ground near Sussman Park. He later died.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: 'I Heard Bam Bam Bam!' 14-Year-Old Found Shot to Death Near Greensboro Park: Police

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users