Greensboro police chase driver who wasn't moving through multiple traffic light cycles: Officials

The chase crossed over into Rockingham County, police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a driver led them on a chase after sitting at a stoplight for several light cycles Friday morning.

Police said it all started around 8 a.m. on North Church Street. Police said several people called about a driver sitting at a light and not moving, despite the light changing.

When police approached the car, they said the driver sped off.

Guilford County Sheriff's Office picked up the chase once the driver entered the county.

Police said the driver then crossed into Rockingham County.

Rockingham County Sheriff's officials said they did not pick up the chase, but they are looking for the driver.

Check back for updates in this story.