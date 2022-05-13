Outgoing GPD police chief takes job with UNC police

Chief Brian James is retiring from GPD on May 31. He will become the Chief of UNC police on July 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Chief Brian James will stay in law enforcement, after his retirement from GPD is official.

UNC Police announced James would take over as head of its department, in a statement released Friday.

Chief James announced he would retire from GPD on May 31, ending a 26 year career with the department.

"Chief James comes to Carolina following his impending retirement from the police chief position at the Greensboro Police Department, where his successes included helping secure mental health resources for his team and the community, participating in community conversations regarding policing and implementing a program to help teenagers gain employment," Kevin Guskiewicz, Chancellor at UNC Chapel Hill, said.

Chief James will now oversee all law enforcement services at UNC, including patrol services on campus as well as all properties owned by the University.

James served as GPD Chief for just over two years, getting sworn in right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"I think that being police chief for any city is probably the hardest job anyone could have and I think that Chief James did it admirably but I can see how it could take a toll on a person," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

Teresa Biffle will serve as the interim Greensboro Police Chief while the search begins for a new GPD chief.