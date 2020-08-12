Greensboro Police Chief asks City Council for more resources as violent crime continues

Chief Brian James says the department needs more resources to help lower the crime rate in Greensboro. One proposal could mean hiring more officers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Police Chief said he needs more resources during this record breaking year of violence.

The city's homicide rate is at an all time high, and assaults are up too.

Chief Brian James gave a presentation at a City Council work session Monday on what he thinks could help.

He talked about technology improvements like license plate cameras. He said those would have been useful in the investigation into a shooting outside the Guilford County Courthouse that killed one.

James also said the department needs more officers. The department is in the process of working with the city to use overtime hours to compensate for 25 open positions.

He wants a staffing study done to determine whether there needs to be more officer positions. The last time Greensboro added officers to the police department was in 2011.

"I don't think that anybody is necessarily doing anything wrong, I think that the city has grown at a rate and maybe in some respects we haven't kept up with that rate of growth," James said.

Council members will continue to talk about solutions to violent crime. Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said many of those discussions, and possibly votes, could come after the start of the New Year.