Greensboro Police Chief Brian James announces retirement

GREENSBORO, N.C. — City of Greensboro Police Chief, Brian James, announced his plans to retire at the end of May.

In 1996, Chief James joined the Greensboro Police department and was promoted to Chief in January 2020.

James has served numerous leadership roles within the police department including, the Police Neighborhood Resource Center, Criminal Investigations Division, Training Division, Resource Management Division, and Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division.

“Prior to, and since my arrival as City Manager earlier this year, Chief James has been a phenomenal team member,” said Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba. “In our regular communication, he demonstrates a unique passion for his job and genuine support for our police officers. His ideas and stellar leadership will be missed. Chief James developed an exceptional team of deputies who are able to continue the vision he charted for the department.”

Additionally, Chief James has led numerous non-profit initiatives, such as the chair of United Way’s African American Leadership cabinet board chair of Malachi House, Greensboro Rotary, and vice-chair of Guilford Child Development.

“Our community has benefited from the steadfast leadership of Chief Brian James and his departure will be an enormous loss to our City,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. “He led the department through challenges, such as the 2020 summer protests, a relentless pandemic, and a record number of vacancies in law enforcement. On behalf of the City Council, we thank Chief James for his dedication and years of exemplary service.”

Teresa Biffle will serve as the interim Police Chief while the search begins. Biffle has served with GPD for 27 years. She has served as the Deputy Cheif of Management Bureau since 2021 when James promoted her.

The city hired a recruiting firm to begin the search for a new chief.

