GPD Chief James surprises teens with laptops

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James surprised 15 teenagers with laptops who are participating in paid summer programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police chief Brian James surprised teenagers participating in Cone Health's new Cone Corps Program.

Chief James gave 15 teens laptops to better prepare them for school work.

The Cone Corps Program is part of Greensboro police's 500 Jobs Program to get teenagers paid opportunities during the summer.

One Dudley High School senior said she hopes all kids her age will consider participating in this summer program.

